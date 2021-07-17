Yate Town 0-2 Forest Green Rovers: The Bluebells are picked off

By John Davis

YATE TOWN 0

FOREST GREEN ROVERS 2

Stevens 19, Edwards 29

TAKING CONTROL: Yate’s Nick Rhodes on the ball

PICTURE: Gary Learmouth

TWO first half goals were enough to give Football League side Forest Green Rovers the win against Yate Town in an entertaining contest played in sweltering conditions.

Rovers opened brightly, winning plenty of possession, although it was Yate who fashioned the first real chance of the game when Olly Mehew was played in down the left before lofting his effort just over the crossbar.

With Ben Stevenson prominent in midfield, it was the visitors ...