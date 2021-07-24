Gainsborough Trinity 2-0 Guiseley: Trinity tame proud Lions

By Alan Medhurst

GAINSBOROUGH T 2

GUISELEY 0

GOALS early and late in the second half gave Gainsborough victory over National League North side Guiseley.

Jake Day had two chances in as many minutes for the Lions on the half-hour but couldn’t make either header count.

Lewis Carr then cleared off the line for NPL outfit Trinity, Day again close as the half ended goalless.

Trinity began the second period well and they went in front ten minutes in.

A trialist curled a shot home from distance, Toby Gould with the assist.

Guiseley pressed for an equaliser that did not come, Trinity’s trialist ke...