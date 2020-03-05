Leatherhead can hold on to Dons hot-shot until the end of the season

Promotion-chasing Leatherhead will be hoping Zach Robinson can keep finding the net after AFC Wimbledon agreed to extend his loan deal until the end of the season.

The striker, pictured, scored twice for the Tanners in their 4-0 win over over Potters Bar Town on Tuesday night in the BetVictor Isthmian League’s Premier Division, his second brace for the Surrey club after finding the net twice in a win over Cheshunt last month.

Robinson has already been out on loan at Basiongstoke and Tanners boss Nikki Bull is delighted to retain the 17-year-old’s services for the rest of 2019/20 campaign with his side chasing a play-off spot.

His impressive form has already netted him five goals in four outings and Bull, pictured, said: “We are delighted that Zach will be staying with us until the end of the season. We have already seen growth and development in his game during the short time to date that he’s been with us.

“The relationship we are growing with AFC Wimbledon is so important to Non-League clubs like ours and we are so grateful that the club are entrusting us with some of their fine young talents.

“I have always believed there comes a point in any young player’s career when academy football isn’t enough and the players have to be put into an environment where three points on a Saturday afternoon really matter.

“It is great for our club when we see Tommy Wood scoring goals for us one week and then making his league debut the next week. If Zach continues to work hard day in, day out, then I definitely feel he will also one day get his opportunity in the first-team.”

AFC Wimbledon’s loans manager Mark Robinson told the Dons website: “Zach is a good example of how we hope the loan system can work.

“He was averaging over a goal a game in Under-18 football, so I sent him out to Basingstoke after speaking to Terry Brown. It took Zach a few games to adapt to men’s football, but then he couldn’t stop scoring.

LOAN UPDATE | Zach Robinson is staying with @LeatherheadFC for the rest of the season to boost their play-off push. Tanners manager Nikki Bull and Mark Robinson both believe the 17-year-old has a bright future in the game: https://t.co/Wxai2oyZmo #AFCW @AFCWAcademy pic.twitter.com/4g1jGh98NW — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) March 5, 2020

“It’s right for future relationships and his continued development that he now spends a longer spell with Leatherhead, unless he’s called back for first-team duty.

“We hope he can continue to help Leatherhead into a play-off position. Zach is still only 17 and I am confident he will stay focused and keep working hard.”

Image courtesy of www.afcwimbledon.co.uk

