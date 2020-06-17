Darren Manning back as Hullbridge Sports boss, a week after quitting!

Darren Manning and his touchline team are back in charge of Hullbridge Sports, a week after walking away while hinting at a swift return!

The return of the Isthmian League club’s promotion-winning boss, his number two James Wakeling and goalkeeping coach Ryan Frost to Lower Road was announced on Wednesday morning.

Manning, who led the club to promotion into the Isthmian League’s North Division as Essex Senior League champions in 2018–19 in his first season at the helm, pictured, opened the door to a swift return in a statement announcing the trio’s surprise departure last week.

Wakeling told fans on Twitter he was “thrilled to be back at a very special club” and Manning is due to give an interview to the club’s TV station on Thursday.

? Club Announcement ? Hullbridge Sports football Club are pleased to announce the reappointment of Darren Manning as first team manager and James wakeling as first team assistant manager. Exclusive Interview to follow on Bridge tv tomorrow. #welcomebackdarren pic.twitter.com/ifaQHUSny7 — Hullbridge Sports FC (@HullbridgeFC) June 17, 2020

A Sports statemeant read: “Hullbridge Sports Football Club are pleased to announce the reappointment of Darren Manning as first team manager and James Wakeling as first team assistant manager. Hullbridge sports are pleased to also welcome back first team goalkeeper coach Ryan Frost.

The Isthmian League club are still recovering from two break-ins in May that halted urgent work to meet ground-grading requirements and led to the launch of a £10,000 crowdfunding campaign

The club’s £10,000 appeal on the Crowdfunder platform to help replace the expensive pitch equipment that was stolen and install the new covered stand they need currently stands at £1,765.

Established in 1945 as Hullbridge United, the Essex club runs over 25 teams from U6s through to men’s senior football. They were 15th in the table when coronavirus ended their campaign.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @HullbridgeFC/Twitter

