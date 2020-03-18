Coronavirus crisis: Fans overwhelm Cards with ideas to beat outbreak

Grateful officials at National League Woking are thanking their fans for inundating with them ideas for getting through the coronavirus crisis.

The Cards sent their thanks to supporters on Wednesday as they prepared to weather the financial storm whipped up by the public health crisis at the Kingfield Stadium.

A club statement read: “The board have noted with gratitude the various posts and creative ideas regarding how to help financially support Woking FC.

“At this stage we would ask that we store all the ideas and energy so that, at the appropriate time we can all, as fans and club, respond in a coordinated way based on the fullest information; we don’t yet know whether this is a sprint or a marathon.

“Over the next week or so football clubs will be assessing their own internal business resilience but also liaising with the National League and wider football world. Obviously some clubs have already had to make immediate and drastic decisions.

“It was heartening to hear from the League that Woking is considered one of the best run clubs and we were already in the middle of a pretty forensic budget exercise.

“As stated above our request would that we hold all our energy and thoughts and together as club and fans we have a coordinated response when the time is right. Thanks again for your support. #COYCards”

