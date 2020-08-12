Darren Currie and number two move on from Barnet after missing out

Barnet head coach Darren Currie and his number two Junior Lewis have left the Bees after missing out in the National League’s promotion play-offs.

The Bees announced the departure of the duo in a brief statement at lunchtime on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after their side lost 2-0 to Notts County in the play-off semi-finals.

The former Barnet, Chesterfield, Dagenham, Ipswich Town, Shrewsbury and Wycombe Wanderers midfielder, pictured, had been in charge at The Hive since December 2018, winning 29 of his 75 games in charge and losing 21.

The 45-year-old has been linked with the managerial vacancy at League Two Southend but Weymouth boss Mark Molesley is reported to be the current favourite to succeed former England defender Sol Campbell in the Roots Hall role.

A Barnet club statement said: “Barnet Football Club can today (12th August) announce that Head Coach Darren Currie and assistant coach Junior Lewis have left the club.

“Barnet Football Club would like to put on record our thanks to both Darren and Junior for their efforts and hard work during their time with the club. We will release a more detailed statement in due course.”

Southend have been without a manager since Campbell left in June. Harry Redknapp has publicly backed Molesley who’s taken the Terras back to Non-League’s top flight for the first time since 2009 while also coaching Bournemouth’s Under 21 side.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper, YouTube & @BarnetFC/Twitter



