Lee Fowler: The Sonny’s shining for Linnets ace

Lee Fowler - Conference Winner and Radcliffe FC Manager

SONNY CAREY at King’s Lynn Town looks a real talent.

I saw him against Altrincham in the National League recently. Alty turned up that day and deservedly won. They’d been in a difficult run of form but Phil Parkinson’s side have picked back up again and from that game it’s easy to see why. They were bang on it.

TOP TALENT: King’s Lynn Town’s Sonny Carey is the best young midfielder I’ve seen in the National League for a long time

PICTURE: Alamy

But I could also see that Carey is a proper player. I watched him closely in the first...