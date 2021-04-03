A move South is better all round

FANS’ FORUM

SURELY a more sensible punishment for Dover Athletic would be to move them into the National League South next season.This would dramatically cut their travelling costs, give them a few Kent derbies (Dartford, Ebbsfleet, Maidstone etc) and may in time save the club from folding.I wish them luck with their appeal but the NL Committee do not appear to be noted for common sense.FRANK PAVITT Leominster