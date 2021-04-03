Guildford City: Barnes is finally in the zone!

By Chris Dunlavy

CITY SLICKERS: Guildford City have set their sights on a FA Vase run under new boss Paul Barnes, inset

PICTURE: Guildford City FC

THREE months after he was appointed, Paul Barnes is finally poised to take charge of his first game as manager of Guildford City – but don’t think he’s been idle.

Barnes left Staines Town to replace Chris Balchin on January 2, a fortnight after the Combined Counties League suspended all fixtures as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The season was subsequently scrapped, while lockdown restrictions prevented Barnes from taking a physical traini...