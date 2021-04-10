Lewes defender Alex Malins is starting to build a profile

By David Richardson

LEWES defender Alex Malins has launched his own business to help give Non-League players the platform to showcase themselves to clubs.

The 26-year-old has created Starting Eleven – a free online service that allows managers and coaches to look for new talent.

Malins began working on the idea last April after he was furloughed by Virgin Atlantic Holidays and has already seen over 100 players add their profiles to starting-eleven.co.uk.

“I wanted to do something with my time and it was the perfect opportunity to get started on some of the business ideas I’ve wanted t...