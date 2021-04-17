New boss Danny Kedwell’s way is ok with Cray Wanderers

By Matt Badcock

DANNY KEDWELL reckons he has fallen on his feet to get his first managerial job at Cray Wanderers – and he plans to bring the same winning attitude he had as a player to the dugout.

The 37-year-old famously scored the winning penalty that fired AFC Wimbledon into the Football League in 2011 and he also won promotions with Gillingham and Ebbsfleet United.

While he hasn’t officially hung up his playing boots, the former Welling, Grays and Havant & Waterlooville striker, is ready to take his chance with the Pitching In Isthmian Premier side.

“I am really enjoying it alread...