United Counties League chairman says there are still questions to be answered over FA leagues restructure

WARNING: Alan Poulain

UNITED Counties League chairman Alan Poulain is calling for clubs not to get ahead of themselves until official confirmation is received from the FA over league boundaries.

Restructuring at Steps 4-6 moved a step closer this week, but needs to be signed off by FA Council.

The United Counties League runs two divisions at Step 5 and 6 and is set to administer a new league at Step 5 as part of the changes.

The original plan was to have separate UCL Premier North and West leagues which will naturally cause a knock-on effect with allocations, and chief Poulain doesn’t want clubs to jump the gun.

“What concerns me is there is so much speculation yet none of it is set in stone,” he told The NLP. “We’ve got our rough regional maps but they’re already a bit out of date.

“I know people will speculate but in the public domain it’s creating all sorts of questions.

“What concerns me is people might start to make plans but actually there are no plans to be made yet.

“Once the FA have done their unweighted points-pergame and sent the application forms out to the clubs that’s the first time anybody will know they’re in line for a possible move.”