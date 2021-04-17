Champagne is still on ice for Plymouth Parkway

PLYMOUTH Parkway manager Lee Hobbs says they won’t be popping the champagne just yet, but says promotion would be exactly what they deserve.

The Western League club hold the best unweighted points-per-game average across Step 5, with 2.6111, having accrued 94 points from 36 games over the 2019-2021 seasons.

It means, pending FA Council ratification and a successful application, they are in line for a first-ever birth at Step 4 after Hobbs, appointed in 2017, led them to the South West Peninsula Premier league title in his first year followed by more success.

“It’s a bit premature for us to be popping the champagne just yet however it does look likely,” he told The NLP. “As our stance has always been, until we get it in black and white that we’re able to apply to go upwards then we’re always going to stay on the edge of caution.

“But if you speak to most people in football who know the journey we’ve been on and how unfortunate we’ve been over the last few years, I’m pretty confident they would all say the same in that it’s fully justified.

“We’ve been ready for the last three years. The groundshare with Truro accelerates us and takes us to the levels where we believe we should be and where we want to be at.”