1874 Northwich on course to make the leap

By Neil Taylor

1874 NORTHWICH chairman Steve Richardson says the club are “honoured” to be considered for promotion as part of The FA’s National League System restructure.

Acknowledging the FA’s announcement, Richardson said: “We are pleased that the FA Alliance and Leagues Committee have come to a decision after two years of uncertainty.

“Should 1874 be invited by the FA to apply for a place in the new league at Step 4 then we would be honoured to fill that position and we would represent the league to the best of our ability.

“This decision rewards the efforts that the supporters, playe...