JD Cymru Premier League: Wilde goes goal mad to fire up the Nomads

WELSH ROUND-UP

By Rob Cole

MICHAEL WILDE’S stunning first-half hat-trick gave Connah’s Quay Nomads what could yet prove to be a priceless 4-1 victory over JD Cymru Premier League rivals The New Saints.

Wilde’s ruthless finishing before the break allowed his team to come away with three points on the road, which puts Andy Morrison’s side in the box seat for title glory.

The Nomads are now three points clear at the summit and The New Saints know they will have to respond and hope Connah’s Quay slip up.

TNS had started the first half well in terms of possession, but then Wilde came to the fo...