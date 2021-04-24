Scarborough striker Nathan Cartman makes a stand on mental health

Ace makes a stand for mental health
By Matt Badcock
MARATHON EFFORT: Scarborough Athletic’s Nathan Cartman is to run a marathon today in support of mental health awareness
PICTURE: Mark Cosgrove
NATHAN CARTMAN hopes running a marathon today can encourage people to keep speaking out about their mental health – and be finished in time that he can watch his beloved Leeds United play Man United!
The Scarborough Athletic striker, who has enjoyed a prolific Non-League career with promotions at Brighouse, Darlington and Farsley Celtic, recently opened up about his own struggles exacerbated by l...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login