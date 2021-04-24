Scarborough striker Nathan Cartman makes a stand on mental health

Ace makes a stand for mental health

By Matt Badcock

MARATHON EFFORT: Scarborough Athletic’s Nathan Cartman is to run a marathon today in support of mental health awareness

PICTURE: Mark Cosgrove

NATHAN CARTMAN hopes running a marathon today can encourage people to keep speaking out about their mental health – and be finished in time that he can watch his beloved Leeds United play Man United!

The Scarborough Athletic striker, who has enjoyed a prolific Non-League career with promotions at Brighouse, Darlington and Farsley Celtic, recently opened up about his own struggles exacerbated by l...