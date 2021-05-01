Eastleigh in safe hands with all-rounder Joe

By David Richardson

HOWZAT FOR VERSATILE! Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell was almost a striker – and a cricketer!

JOE McDonnell might have been a top striker or even a cricketer – but he has no regrets in turning his focus to goalkeeping.

The Eastleigh number one has quickly become one of the best keepers in the National League this season after joining last summer from Notts County.

On Tuesday, he helped the Spitfires to their second victory of the season over his old club and made a superb double save in the first-half to earn a 13th clean sheet this term which placed them firmly ...