Harrogate Town captain Josh Falkingham aiming high ahead of FA Trophy final

HARROGATE Town captain Josh Falkingham says another Wembley victory would ensure their season finishes on a high after securing survival in the Football League.

Town won promotion through the National League play-offs last August with victory over Notts County under the arch – and are now heading back to complete their Non- League farewell.

Midfielder Falkingham has been ever-present as usual during Harrogate’s League Two debut which saw them flirt with the top half and ultimately ensure another season at the level.

They now have the chance to lift some more silverware with their campaign s...