Former Newcastle United ace Rob Lee is backing Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson in Trophy Final

By Matt Badcock

MAGPIES ACE: Rob Lee in action for Newcastle

PICTURE: Alamy

FORMER England international Rob Lee is backing hometown Hornchurch and friend Mark Stimson for Wembley glory.

The former Newcastle United midfielder, who is good mates with the Urchins’ boss from their time together in the north-east, played for the club as a youngster before being picked up by Charlton Athletic.

Stimson’s Isthmian Premier side are unlikely FA Trophy finalists having beaten five higher-level clubs including Notts County to set-up a dream date with Hereford on May 22.

And local Lee will be chee...