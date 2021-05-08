FA Trophy finalists get 3,000 tickets each

HEREFORD and Hornchurch have been given 3,000 tickets each for Non- League Finals Day, which they are selling through the clubs.

Fans of the National League North Bulls will be situated in the West End of Wembley Stadium, with those supporting Isthmian Premier Urchins occupying the East End.

Ticket prices are as follows: Adults £25.00; Concessions £10.00, Child (under 16) £1.00, Wheelchair Space and Ambulant/ Visually Impaired Seating: £25.00. Personal Assistant Seating is free.

Both clubs will communicate ticket sales information in the next couple of days but being able to sell the full allocation ensures that club members, volunteers and our sponsors will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the remaining tickets are released for general sale.

All tickets will be sold directly from the club, there will be no online ticket sales.

Face masks are mandatory for any supporters over the age of 11 and are required to be worn at all times whilst inside the stadium. This includes the seating bowl. Hereford have some specially made.

Details regarding the necessity to take a Lateral Flow test 24 hours prior to the game will be available from Wembley in due course.