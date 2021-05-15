Graeme Armstrong was more than a team-mate for Hebburn Town captain Louis Storey

By Mark Carruthers

HEBBURN Town captain Louis Storey has hailed the impact of Graeme Armstrong as the veteran striker prepares for life after football.

The 37-year-old brought down the curtain on a goal-laden 20-year career last weekend when the Hornets fell to a narrow defeat in their FA Vase quarter-final against Warrington Rylands.

Armstrong cut a disconsolate figure as the full-time whistle was blown and he was embraced by both Storey and Hornets manager Kevin Bolam.

