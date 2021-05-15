Non-League system gets cash boost from Premier League TV deal

NATIONAL League System clubs are set to receive a slice of £100m earmarked from the Premier League renewing its £4.8bn TV deal.

The Government has approved the deal “in principle” with an “exclusion order” under the competition act, which allows the league to renew without its normal tender process.

The deal includes a trickle down fund over four years that will see funding available to more than 1,000 clubs in the National League system (including the NPL), women’s and girls’ football, EFL League One and League Two clubs and the Football Foundation.

While the finer details are still to be known, leagues have welcomed the deal with Northern Premier League chairman Mark Harris saying: “This is good news for NonLeague football although we don’t yet have any details of what monies will filter down to NLS clubs, how or when.

“However the fact that, following the financial support our clubs received from the Premier League last autumn, our level of the game is again recognised shows that we are making progress.”

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “This increased funding from the Premier League will provide vital support for local football clubs and facilities across the country. These clubs are often the bedrock of their community and run by volunteers who have gone above and beyond in the last year. We thank the Premier League for their positive action which will help the pyramid get back on its feet.”