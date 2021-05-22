West Allotment Celtic so happy to be back in the Northern League elite

By Mark Carruthers

WEST Allotment Celtic chairman Jim Wilson hailed the club’s management team after their promotion back to Northern League Division One was confirmed.

The North Tyneside club saw their four-year absence from the league’s top tier officially end on Tuesday when the FA revealed their restructure of the Non-League system.

The promotion of Hebburn Town, Shildon and Stockton Town into Step 4 opened up three spaces for current Division Two clubs and they will be occupied by Allotment, Crook Town and Redcar Athletic.

The news is a complete contrast to the worrying signs that sur...