Humble Ethan Pinnock rises to the top with Premier League new-boys Brentford

By Sean Cole
A COMPOSED, commanding centre-back on the brink of reaching the Premier League with Brentford, Ethan Pinnock is unrecognisable from the gangly winger who joined Dulwich Hamlet as a teenager.
Released by Millwall, he remodelled his game under the guidance of boss Gavin Rose.
“He stood about 6ft 1in when he first came in and he said he was a left winger. We all laughed, but he was actually good. We just thought that he’d be able to give a bit more to the team playing in midfield, because he was a good runner, he could use the ball well and he could tackle well,” explains Rose.
