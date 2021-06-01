Former FA Technical Director Les Reed joins Wrexham in advisory role

National League club Wrexham have confirmed former FA Technical Director Les Reed agreed to join the club in an advisory role.

Reed brings significant experiencing of coaching throughout the football pyramid and has also spent time working as vice-chairman at Premier League club Southampton.

Wrexham revealed that he has a “specific brief” to create a football strategy for the club and has already put together a “detailed analysis” of their current playing squad.

Reed told the club website: “When Shaun Harvey presented the chance to help return Wrexham to the EFL, it was an opportunity that was exceptionally interesting and a challenge I wanted to take on.

“It reminds me very much of when I first went to Southampton under new ownership in League One, where the objective was to return the Club to the Premier League at the earliest opportunity, while creating a sustainable business model.

“As it was then, the recruitment of players for the first team will be key to join those in the current squad who will be retained, if financial terms can be agreed.

“I look forward to working with everyone at the Club involved with the recruitment and development of players, and the new Manager in particular.”