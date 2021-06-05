South Shields recruit Andy Burgess for new position

SOUTH Shields have continued their preparations for their first season as a full-time club with the appointment of Andy Burgess as first-team recruitment manager.

The former Oxford United and Luton Town midfielder has held a similar role with League Two Mansfield Town, where he shared a dressing room with Mariners player-assistant manager Jon Shaw.

Burgess will now take up his new position with immediate effect and is relishing the prospect of working for the Northern Premier League club at an “exciting time” in their history.

“I’ve seen the progress of the club over recent years, and it has been fantastic to see its profile rise in that time,” he said.

“The expectations around the club are big and I feel I’ve joined at a really exciting time. My role is to support the management team as much as possible and work with them to identify players who are a good fit for us and are ready to join the club and improve the squad.

“I’ve got a really good understanding of the type of player they’re looking for and the kind of squad they’re trying to build.”

The Mariners have continued to build their squad ahead of the season by handing a first professional deal to former Rangers academy midfielder Blair Rossiter.

The 18-year-old has been with the club for the last two years and has impressed sufficiently in first-team training to have been offered a first senior contract.

Boss Graham Fenton praised the youngster for his development on South Tyneside and believes the club have “a very exciting young player” on their hands.

“Blair is looking fitter and stronger all the time and he deserves this opportunity,” Fenton added. “He is technically very gifted.”