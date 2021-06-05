Bromsgrove Sporting laud cup win

By David Lawrence

UP FOR THE CUP: Bromsgrove Sporting captain Leon Broadhurst and Nathan Hayward with the Red Recruitment Cup

BROMSGROVE Sporting’s success in the Red Recruitment Cup may not rank alongside their other cup exploits – a run to the FA Vase semi-final in 2017 springs to mind – but Worcestershire’s very own lockdown tournament has been a massive hit with chairmen, managers, players and supporters.

Around 500 fans filed into Lye Meadow on Monday to see Sporting edge out hosts Alvechurch 1-0 in the decider thanks to a wonder goal from striker Jason Cowley. County neighbours Red...