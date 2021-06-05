Notts County 3-2 Chesterfield: Ellis charges in to shatter Spireites

By DAVID RICHARDSON

NOTTS COUNTY 3

Wootton 30, 71, Ellis 90

CHESTERFIELD 2

Rowe 28, Mandeville 42

CHESTERFIELD manager James Rowe predicted a “Fast & Furious” clash – this Play-off Eliminator was one that star Vin Diesel himself would have been proud of.

The hit movie series enters an eye-watering ninth installment this month, but its release was upstaged at Meadow Lane.

Mark Ellis played a main part, raiding the Spireites box to end a Notts County onslaught with a last-minute winner only after their visitors had stung them with a first-half double.

The fact Chesterfield even reac...