Super support got Notts County over the line, says Magpies boss Ian Burchnall

By David Richardson

MOMENT OF GLORY: Mark Ellis sets off to celebrate after heading in the winner for Notts County

PICTURE: Ritchie Sumpter

MARK ELLIS didn’t just take the roof off Meadow Lane – Notts County boss Ian Burchnall reckons the cheers could be heard in Torquay!

The Magpies have their sights set for the south coast and a play-off semi-final clash with the Gulls on Saturday following an epic tie with Chesterfield.

Notts may wonder whether their season would have even entered June had it not been the contribution of Ellis, on loan from Tranmere Rovers, in the final months of the ...