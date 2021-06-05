Chesterfield boss fumes at crucial decision in play-off thriller

By David Richardson

PROUD James Rowe says he couldn’t have asked for more from his Chesterfield players – believing they were let down by a refereeing decision.

The Spireites manager complained of the free-kick which led to Notts County’s winning goal.

Further pain was dealt by the fact the delivery from Ruben Rodrigues, that was headed in by Mark Ellis, would have been caught by Chesterfield goalkeeper James Montgomery had he not picked up an injury ten minutes into the second half.

The 27-year-old couldn’t run or kick the ball but, without a replacement on the bench, he played on and cou...