Chesterfield boss “delighted” to sign experienced goalkeeper Scott Loach

By Freddie George

JAMES ROWE can’t wait to have former Watford and England keeper Scott Loach’s experience in the Chesterfield dressing room.

Photo: Alamy

The 33-year-old has joined the Spireites after leaving their National League rivals Barnet.

Loach is thought of as one of the best keepers outside of the Football League and is Rowe’s first signing since their Eliminator defeat to Notts County last weekend.

Rowe said: “I have followed Scott’s progress for a number of years and I am delighted we have secured his signature for next season.

“He will add invaluable experience to the positi...