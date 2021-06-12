Torquay United 4-2 Notts County: Johnson lauds experienced duo after play-off semi-final win

By DAVID RICHARDSON
TORQUAY UNITED 4
Wright 1, 48, Hall 101, Moxey 105+4 (pen)
NOTTS COUNTY 2
Rodrigues 39, Chicksen 51
IF GARY Johnson was going to war then he would take Danny Wright and Asa Hall with him.
His two trusted Generals delivered again in a great battle with Notts County to move Torquay within a victory from the Football League.
Johnson, 65 and gunning for his seventh promotion as a manager, even joked it’s about time he shared his salary with striker Wright after his two goals helped the Gulls on their way.
Captain Hall, meanwhile, was left bloodied and bandaged following ...
