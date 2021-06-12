National League, Non-League Paper, Torquay United

Torquay United boss Gary Johnson targeting historic win on old stomping ground

By David Richardson

GARY JOHNSON will return to his former club Bristol City aiming for a repeat of one of his favourite victories at Ashton Gate.
The Torquay manager spent nearly five seasons in charge of the Robins taking them from League Two to the 2008 Championship play-off final, where they lost at Wembley to Hull City.

BUNDLE: Torquay’s players mob captain Asa Hall after scoring the third goal. 
PICTURE: Pinnacle

But with the national stadium being used to host European Championship fixtures, Johnson is set for a homecoming which is already reviving memories of his time at the clu...

