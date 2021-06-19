Liam Page takes sole charge at Barnton

BARNTON have placed Liam Page in sole charge of the North West Counties League Division One South outfit after joint boss Neil Murray left.

Joining Page as assistant is Gary Moore, who served alongside him in a previous set-up. Gary Forster will be first-team coach.

A club statement said: “We would like to thank Neil for his efforts and hard work in his role as joint first team manager and wish him well for the future.

“Alongside Liam he oversaw our historic FA Vase cup run which saw us progress to the second round for the first time in our history.”