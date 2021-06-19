Torquay United striker Danny Wright lauds Gary Johnson ahead of promotion final

WRIGHT STUFF: Danny Wright scores against Notts

DANNY Wright has drawn comparisons between the 2015 National League champions Cheltenham Town and Torquay United as he bids for a second top-flight promotion.

The striker played a key part in the Robins’ title march under manager Gary Johnson and is looking to repeat the feat, but this time through the play-offs.

Hartlepool United stand in the way of the Gulls, who Wright believes have the hallmarks of success.

“There’s very similar attributes this team has to the Cheltenham team,” he said, speaking in today’s National League Promotion Final programme. “We’ve got a great team bond and set of lads that the gaffer’s put together and we did at Cheltenham as well.

“Covid has stopped the usual camaraderie you may have most seasons but we’ve kept spirits in the camp really high and the professionalism of the whole club, with the pandemic and everything, we’ve made sure that’s not cost us.

“We’ve definitely got a similar team to Cheltenham. We’ve got some really talented youngsters here who are performing well. I’ll keep taking the hits and let them produce.”

Wright scored twice in Torquay’s 4-2 victory after extra-time over Notts County in the semifinals. The 36-year-old returned from injury to start his first match since April after he had re-injured a hamstring – and scored within 40 seconds.

“I probably couldn’t have wrote it better myself,” he said. “We needed to make sure I was ready this time around.

“It was a great start for me and the lads, we said we wanted to start fast and take it to them. We didn’t expect it to be that quick!”

Wright was released by Solihull Moors last summer but was quickly snapped up by former boss Johnson and knew he had more to give.

“I felt I still had something to offer at Solihull and I respect the decision made there,” he added. “The more I talked to the gaffer and Downesy (Aaron Downes) about signing here, it was kind of a no-brainer. I’ve played my best football under the gaffer.

“He hasn’t changed his management style, he still gets the best of out of players and he makes sure you perform. He puts a team of winners together, he’s got an eye for that definitely with the promotions he’s had. I don’t know if he’s got a bit more mellow with his older age, maybe, but he still gets the best out of me.”