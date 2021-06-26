Blyth Town boss Michael Connor left speechless by derby day on Northern League return

By Mark Carruthers
BLYTH Town manager Michael Connor was “lost for words” after his side were handed a visit to Northumberland rivals Bedlington Terriers on the opening day of the Northern League season.
Town will return to the Northern League after a fouryear absence on the final Saturday of July and they will begin life back in Division Two with a short trip to Doctor Pit Park.
The local derby marks the start of a challenging opening week of the campaign for Connor and his players after they were handed a difficult trio of fixtures.
A visit to much-fancied Easington Colliery follows the...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login