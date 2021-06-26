Groundhopping glory days captured in new book

By John Lyons

WHEN Zak Waters took a bunch of photos at innovative Northern League Groundhops, he could hardly have thought they would come in useful for a book a quarter of a century later!

It was back in 1995 and 1996 that Waters attended two Easter weekend football feasts in the North-East to document the passion of the supporters described as the ‘train spotters of British football’.

MAKE A NOTE OF IT: The Northern League groundhop proved a big success

Now, in collaboration with Ivor Baddiel (interviews), Mike Amos (Groundhoppers text) and Helen Chamberlain (introduction), he’s put ...