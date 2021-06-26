Covid-19 damage has been limited by funding – NPL Chief

LEADER: Mark Harris

NORTHERN Premier League chairman Mark Harris believes many member clubs are in better financial health now than before the pandemic.

There was almost a full complement of clubs at the competition’s Annual General Meeting yesterday morning.

Only Droylsden were missing from the 82 after they resigned from the league last August due to the financial strain of the pandemic, with the vacancy unable to be filled until the 2022-23 season.

“We were very sorry to see Droylsden drop out, I hope that they will be able to rejoin us in the near future,” said Harris in his address to clubs. “Following the Bloods’ resignation, I’m pleased to say that predictions of clubs folding in significant numbers have proved wide of the mark.

“Thanks to furlough, the Winter and Summer Survival Funds, the Premier League and local authorities, our clubs have been able to draw down significant funding to keep going.

“Ironically, many of you are in better financial health now than before the pandemic. Chairmen, please don’t let the manager spend it all! I’m not brave enough to assume that the same level of financial support will be available next time.

Harris continued: “The last 12 months have been the most challenging yet to face you, as clubs, and the Northern Premier League.

“Amidst the rising death toll nationally, we have all focussed on keeping players, volunteers and supporters safe; protecting our businesses and trying to get games of football played to support everyone’s mental, physical and financial wellbeing.

“I salute the magnificent work of the volunteers who have implemented and managed Covid protocols at your club. Those volunteers went over and above the call of duty to help their clubs. It was a superb achievement and one of which everyone can be proud.”