Rochester United’s new boss is the best by Miles

PHIL Miles has been appointed as the new manager of Kent club Rochester United.

Vastly experienced Miles –who has previously worked with Chatham Town, Ebbsfleet United, Rusthall and Faversham Town – was brought in by former boss Lloyd Hume as part of his management team at the Southern Counties East Division One club last November.

Miles said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to manage Rochester United.

“Steve Tremain will be my assistant and this will give us the continuity that we are looking for at the club.”