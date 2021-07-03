Connah’s Quay Nomads reach for the stars!

By Rob Cole

CHAMPIONS: Connah’s Quay lifted the JD Cymru Premier trophy back in May

PICTURE: Will Cheshire/Alamy

WELSH champions Connah’s Quay Nomads step back into the Champions League on Wednesday – but manager Andy Morrison doesn’t know what sort of team he is going to be able to pick to face FC Alashkert.

Last season was the Nomads’ first foray into the top tier of European football and they were beaten in the first qualifying round by Sarajevo. They took their home game last year to Cardiff City Stadium and this time Morrison has elected to take the Armenians to Aberystwyth.

With th...