John Lyons: A big test lies ahead for Torquay United boss Gary Johnson

John LYONS

THE LOUDEST ROAR IN NON-LEAGUE

ONE of the most interesting things to watch out for in the new National League campaign is how Torquay United fare.

For a chunk of last season it looked as though Gary Johnson’s Gulls were going to cruise to the title and win their place back in the Football League after a seven-year absence.

REVERSE PSYCHOLOGY: Gary Johnson will be hoping play-off final heartbreak can be used to Torquay United’s advantage this season

PICTURE: Alamy

However, Sutton United had other ideas and came storming through to take the crown, showing remarkable consistency...