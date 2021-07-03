John Lyons: A big test lies ahead for Torquay United boss Gary Johnson

John LYONS
THE LOUDEST ROAR IN NON-LEAGUE
ONE of the most interesting things to watch out for in the new National League campaign is how Torquay United fare.
For a chunk of last season it looked as though Gary Johnson’s Gulls were going to cruise to the title and win their place back in the Football League after a seven-year absence.
REVERSE PSYCHOLOGY: Gary Johnson will be hoping play-off final heartbreak can be used to Torquay United’s advantage this season
PICTURE: Alamy
However, Sutton United had other ideas and came storming through to take the crown, showing remarkable consistency...
