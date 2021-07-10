Altrincham call for live streams to carry on

ALTRINCHAM are urging the National League to allow clubs to continue to stream fixtures without restrictions in the coming season.

The Robins have written to league officials appealing for a change in contractual broadcasting rights to allow clubs to host hybrid matches.

National League clubs were granted permission to live stream all games last season during lockdown when matches were played behind closed doors.

The National League are yet to confirm if clubs will be able to stream games amid an easing of Covid-19 restrictions next season due to domestic commercial TV rights deals.

Alty co...