Grimsby Town’s National League return to open BT Sport’s live coverage

BT SPORT have announced their live National League match selections for the start of the new season.
Their coverage starts with Grimsby Town’s first game back in Non-League, at Bromley, on August 21 with South-end’s home clash with Stockport County being shown a week later.
THE FULL LIST:
Sat Aug 21
Bromley v Grimsby Town (5.20pm)
Sat Aug 28
Southend United v Stockport Co (5.20pm)
Mon Aug 30
Wrexham v Notts Co (7.30pm)
Sat Sept 4
Yeovil Town v FC Halifax (5.15pm)
Sat Sept 11
King’s Lynn Town v Dag & Red (5.20pm)
Sat Sept 18
Weymouth v Dover Athletic (5.20pm)
Sat Sept 25
Chesterfield v Torquay United (5.20pm)
Sat Oct 2
Eastleigh v Boreham Wood (5.20pm)
Tues Oct 5
Wealdstone v Solihull Moors (7.45pm)
Sat Oct 23
Maidenhead United v Woking (5.20pm)
Tue Oct 26
Altrincham v Solihull Moors (7.45pm)
Sat Oct 30
Barnet v Aldershot T (5.20pm)