Grimsby Town’s National League return to open BT Sport’s live coverage

BT SPORT have announced their live National League match selections for the start of the new season.

Their coverage starts with Grimsby Town’s first game back in Non-League, at Bromley, on August 21 with South-end’s home clash with Stockport County being shown a week later.

THE FULL LIST:

Sat Aug 21

Bromley v Grimsby Town (5.20pm)

Sat Aug 28

Southend United v Stockport Co (5.20pm)

Mon Aug 30

Wrexham v Notts Co (7.30pm)

Sat Sept 4

Yeovil Town v FC Halifax (5.15pm)

Sat Sept 11

King’s Lynn Town v Dag & Red (5.20pm)

Sat Sept 18

Weymouth v Dover Athletic (5.20pm)

Sat Sept 25

Chesterfield v Torquay United (5.20pm)

Sat Oct 2

Eastleigh v Boreham Wood (5.20pm)

Tues Oct 5

Wealdstone v Solihull Moors (7.45pm)

Sat Oct 23

Maidenhead United v Woking (5.20pm)

Tue Oct 26

Altrincham v Solihull Moors (7.45pm)

Sat Oct 30

Barnet v Aldershot T (5.20pm)