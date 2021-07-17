Stockport County quick to land Barrow striker Quigley

Stockport swoop for Barrow hitman

By Chris Dunlavy

ON THE MOVE: Scott Quigley has swapped Barrow for Stockport County

PICTURE: Alamy

BIG-SPENDING Stockport County have splashed the cash again to land Barrow hotshot Scott Quigley.

The striker, who scored 35 goals in 78 games for the League Two Bluebirds and spearheaded promotion to the EFL in 2019-20, has signed a three-year deal.

Though the fee is officially undisclosed, it is believed that Quigley’s Barrow contract – which had two years to run – contained a release clause of £150,000.

Wrexham, backed by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney an...