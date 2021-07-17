Stockport County owner buys share in NWCFL neighbours

STOCKPORT County owner Mark Stott has purchased a controlling share in the town’s other football club, Stockport Town.

The club, which competes in the North West Counties League Division One South, was previously owned by Pro Football Academy, a company which coaches players between the ages of four and 16.

Stott, a property entrepreneur and multi-millionaire, bought PFA last week, thus becoming the de facto owner of Stockport Town.

A statement from Town, who will be managed by Matt Jansen, said: “The acquisition supports Mark’s passion for creating opportunities for everyone to get more out of football and create pathways for young footballing talent in Stockport and the wider region.

“The FA, EFL and North West Counties League have all approved the transaction subject to conditions that ensure Stockport Town is operated independently from Stockport County.

“The acquisition further strengthens the town’s footballing credentials and will help to retain and provide pathways for promising local talent.”

The move will cement links first established in 2018, when an agreement was struck between the two clubs to share management and coaching knowledge, and give County’s development players an opportunity to play competitive football.