Former team-mate Tom Baker urges Non-League community to support match for James Dean

TOM Baker is urging the Non-League community to come together and show their support for the family of James Dean at his memorial fixture next month.

Dean, 35, had been reported missing for several days in May before his body was found.

Dean’s former teammates of the 2013-14 promotion-winning Chorley side will go up against a mix of the two successful Halifax teams he played in of 2009-10 and 2010-11.

The day will also feature a supporters’ match, live music, the finale of the online auction, Leeds United legend Eddie Gray as guest speaker and other family-friendly activities.

Tickets are selling fast from the Chorley website and Dean’s ex-teammate Baker, whose idea it was to organise the fixture, wants Victory Park to be filled.

“It will be a fantastic day,” Baker, who played with Dean at both clubs, told The NLP. “It is to celebrate James’ life, remember the legacy he’s left behind at both football clubs and show his family and show his boys exactly what he meant to everybody.

“Hand in hand with that is raising as much money as we can for his two children. It’s so important we get as many people in that ground on that day to really show his family what he meant.”

Manager and squad announcements will be made soon with commemorative Chorley and Halifax shirts available to purchase.