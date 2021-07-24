Tiverton Town legend calls it a day

GREAT: Martyn Rogers

TIVERTON Town legend Martyn Rogers has stood down from his role as joint-manager – but believes Tivvy’s future is bright.

Rogers first took charge of Tivvy in 1991 and managed more than 1,000 games before resigning in 2010.

He had a short stint in charge of Weymouth the following year before returning for a second spell at Tiverton in 2014. In 2019, he was joined in the dugout by Scott Rogers, son of his cousin Peter.

Martyn Rogers led the Devon club to three FA Vase finals in the 90s, winning two of them. Scott Rogers netted a late winner after coming off the bench as the Yellows made it back-to-back successes by beating Bedlington Terriers 1-0 in the 1999 final.

Now, after more than 1,400 games as a manager, the former Exeter City player has decided it’s time to pass the baton.

The 66-year-old said: “Things have changed for me off the pitch in my personal life and it’s now time I devoted far more time to my wife and family.

“It goes without saying that I have loved every minute at the club since taking over as manager 30 years ago. I think I’m leaving the club in a really healthy position on and off the pitch and wish Scott all the luck in the world – it’s his time to shine.”

Ex-Willand Rovers boss Scott Rogers has backed Martyn’s decision.

The 42-year-old said: “Things got a bit emotional when Dodge told me but I believe he’s doing the right thing for him and the family, I know how important they are to him.”

He is eager to build on Martyn’s legacy at the Southern League Premier South club.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge,” he told the club website. “I think we’ve made some great signings and can’t wait to get started.”