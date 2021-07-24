Regulator required to reform our game

AN INDEPENDENT regulator for English football is needed – that’s one of the key interim recommendations made by the fan-led review of football governance.

After the controversy over the failed European Super League earlier this year, Tracey Crouch MP was appointed to lead the independent fan-led review of the game.

Over the last few months, the expert panel has heard over 100 hours of oral evidence from fan groups, leagues, the FA, clubs at every level of the pyramid, representatives of players and managers, those involved with and supporters of the women’s game, academics, German supporter groups and many more.

They have received over 70 documents of written evidence and conducted a survey which received 16,000 responses.

Crouch wrote to Oliver Dowden MP, the secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, with the preliminary findings and recommendations on Thursday – with the issue of independent regulation one of the major talking points.

She said: “I believe that an independent regulator should be established to address issues that are most relevant to the risks to the game and already at least partially a matter of English law – particularly financial regulation, corporate governance and ownership.

“…However, I do not believe that they should cover ‘football issues’ such as the running of league competitions, video technology, the national game, Wembley Stadium, the delivery of a grassroots strategy and other such matters which should remain with the existing bodies.”

Another issue, among many, to be highlighted was reforming football authorities’ governance.

Crouch wrote: “The panel has received significant evidence of a need for greater independence in the decision-making structures of the existing football authorities – the Premier League, English Football League, The FA and National League.

“I believe that there is a strong case for reform across all of these bodies and am inclined to direct them to develop proposals.

VISION: Tracey Crouch

“The removal of club directors from the board of the EFL (as recommended in its own earlier governance review) and the National League with both appointing new independent directors would also be a welcome reform.

“With regard to the latter, although this letter represents my interim findings, I would recommend urgent reform of the National League board and voting structures as it is clear that a significant part of the league has no confidence in the current set up.

“I am also aware of the Football Supporters’ Association survey of National League supporters in which a strong majority supported the National League top division being absorbed into the EFL structure.

“I recommend that the EFL and National League enter into meaningful discussions to consider this further.”

In her summing up, Crouch stated that football must seize the moment for reform.

“I believe this is the opportunity to address some of the very real challenges facing the English game while at the same time building on its many strengths to make it stronger still,” she added.

“Stronger competition. Stronger protections, regulation and governance. Stronger fan involvement. Stronger controls allied to financial reform. A stronger national game for everyone across the men’s pyramid, the women’s game and the grassroots.”

The final report is due in the autumn.