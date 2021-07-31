Jim Gannon to hone talent in new role – but still remains keen on return to management

By Phil Brennan

FORMER Stockport County manager Jim Gannon has taken up an offer to become the manager of the football education programme at EFL club Oldham Athletic in partnership with Tameside College – and he says it allows him the chance to manage part-time again if the right job comes up.

The new scheme launches this summer at The Vestacare Stadium, home of North West Counties Premier club Avro FC, where Gannon will be joined by Roy Soule, a man who is synonymous with North- West Non-League football having been involved in the game for over 40 years.

Local boxing hero Anthony Crolla ...