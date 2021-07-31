Non-League Paper, Northwest Counties Division One South

Maine Road 1-1 Isle of Man: Proud boss Bass hails his history makers

By Alex Thrower

MAINE ROAD 1
Roe 34

FC ISLE OF MAN 1
Jones 9

EQUALISER: Maine Road players celebrate Jamie Roe’s leveller
PICTURE: Shutter Press

FC ISLE OF Man boss Chris Bass described his side’s first ever competitive match as one of the greatest footballing moments in the island’s history.
A brilliantly entertaining clash at Brantingham Road was settled by two first-half goals as both sides got their seasons underway with a hard-fought draw.
The travelling Ravens may have had to wait over a year to be the first representative of the island in the English footballing pyramid, but i...

