Maine Road 1-1 Isle of Man: Proud boss Bass hails his history makers

By Alex Thrower
MAINE ROAD 1
Roe 34
FC ISLE OF MAN 1
Jones 9
EQUALISER: Maine Road players celebrate Jamie Roe’s leveller
PICTURE: Shutter Press
FC ISLE OF Man boss Chris Bass described his side’s first ever competitive match as one of the greatest footballing moments in the island’s history.
A brilliantly entertaining clash at Brantingham Road was settled by two first-half goals as both sides got their seasons underway with a hard-fought draw.
The travelling Ravens may have had to wait over a year to be the first representative of the island in the English footballing pyramid, but i...
